Maha CM, NCP chief pay tributes to Netaji Bose, Bal Thackeray on their birth anniversaries

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on their birth anniversaries.

The chief minister garlanded the portraits of Bose and the late Sena supremo, his father, and paid floral tributes to them at the official 'Varsha' bungalow in south Mumbai.

State Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray was also present there.

Taking to Twitter, NCP president Sharad Pawar recalled that the Sena founder, through his writings and speeches, always made an apt comment on the prevailing social and political situation.

Pawar said that Bal Thackeray took a firm stand to protect the interests of Marathi-speaking people.

The NCP chief also paid homage to Netaji Bose and hailed his contribution in India's freedom movement. PTI MR NP NP

