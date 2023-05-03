Maha CM Seeks Comprehensive Policy For Property Tax, Construction In Thane

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed Thane district officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for property tax and construction in the 27 villages included in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.
Shinde held a meeting with various committees representing the villages and civic officials in Mumbai.
A proposal to construct a memorial of spiritual leader Sawalaram Maharaj was also discussed at the meeting, an official release said.
