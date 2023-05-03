Last Updated:

Maha CM Seeks Comprehensive Policy For Property Tax, Construction In Thane

Shinde directed Thane district officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for property tax and construction in the 27 villages included in the KDMA.

Press Trust Of India
Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed Thane district officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for property tax and construction in the 27 villages included in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Shinde held a meeting with various committees representing the villages and civic officials in Mumbai.

A proposal to construct a memorial of spiritual leader Sawalaram Maharaj was also discussed at the meeting, an official release said. 

