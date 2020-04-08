Maha CM Uddhav Emphasises Safe Disposal Of Covid Masks; Announces 3 Hospital Categories

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in an address apprised people over the steps taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government amid the 3-week lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak. During the press brief, Uddhav Thackeray encouraged the practice of social distancing, urged people to wear masks and appealed senior citizens to be extra careful.

He said, "If we stay alert, we can fight this. I assure you these tough times won't last. But even after this war ends, we will have to fight the economic war. To win this we need you to be healthy and strong." Urging people to maintain their health and eat right, the Maharashtra chief minister said, "I know some of you are bored of sitting at home. I don't want to bring in any restrictions on your eating habits, but be careful of what you eat. Stay home, stay healthy. Try and exercise while you are at home, in whatever way you can."

READ| Maharashtra Cyber Cell's warning: 113 FIRs filed for fake news on Coronavirus, lockdown

Uddhav Thackeray notified that the Maharashtra government was providing 15 lakh meals routinely, and is being done for people from the state or the migrant workers. In addition, he mentioned about the state's coordination with Centre, saying, "We have been getting good support from the Centre, but under that scheme, only rice is available so I have appealed to the PM, I've written a letter, appealing to him to include even those who do not fall under current government schemes. The distribution has begun. We have appealed to the PM and I am confident the Centre will support us."

The Shiv Sena chief further noted that Coronavirus was a global phenomenon, saying, "Even America is asking India for medicines. There are companies now in India that have started manufacturing ventilators, which was not their primary business." Uddhav Thackeray emphasised on the need to wear masks, He said, "If you are stepping out of your home for buying essentials, please wear a mask. I'm saying this for your own safety You should be careful while using and disposing of the mask. One should not dispose of the mask in an open place. You can burn your mask after using it, but ensure that it does not trigger another crisis."

READ| COVID-19: Sena MP urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to lock down entire Dharavi area

Furthermore, he announced that the state government was categorising medical facilities into three primary branches--for mild, moderate and serious symptoms. In his address to the media, Uddhav Thackeray notified that testing has been amped up in Mumbai and Pune. "22,000 people are in isolation, 34,000 people in quarantine, 610 patients with mild symptoms, 110 with symptoms; Out of these 26 have severe symptoms, and 46 dead. Yes, numbers are rising but we have also increased testing. We are going door to door," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

On the fourteenth day of the national lockdown on Tuesday Maharashtra reported a sharp spike by 150 in coronavirus positive cases, with Mumbai alone accounting for 116, taking the overall tally of the affected people in the state to 1018, Health officials said. Maharashtra thus became the first state in the country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases, he said. Simultaneously, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose by 12 to 64 across the state. Apart from Mumbai's 116 cases, new cases were reported from Pune (18), three each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad, two each from Thane and Buldana, and one each from Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli, said the Health Department official.

READ| Ramdas Athawale claims 'Go Corona' slogan has now gone global amid COVID-19 outbreak

READ| Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital declared 'containment zone' after 30 staff test Covid positive