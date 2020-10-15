Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Backs Bollywood; Releases Statement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said attempts to malign and "finish off" the Hindi film industry or "to shift it" will not be tolerated.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Mumbai is not just known as the financial but also the cultural capital of Maharashtra. "Today, films on par with the quality of Hollywood are being produced in Bollywood. The fans of Bollywood are spread across the world. The film industry provides employment to many people and gives fame to artists. But in the last few days, a certain section is maligning Bollywood. This is extremely painful. The attempts to finish off Bollywood or shift it elsewhere will not be tolerated," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted Thackeray as saying at a meeting with multiplex and theater owners.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh recently announced a plan to create a film city in that state to woo film-makers. Thackeray informed cinema and multiplex owners at the meeting that the state culture department has prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding reopening of cinema halls which have been closed for over six months due to coronavirus pandemic.

The decision about reopening cinema halls will be taken at the earliest after the SOP is finalized, he said. "The government is positive about it. Entertainment industry is a means to boost the state's economy and the government is keen to restart it," the chief minister said.

"In a cinema hall, people are in one room for nearly two hours and hence we want to ensure complete cleanliness and sanitization as well as physical distancing. There is a need to ensure that only 50 percent seats are occupied," he said. Culture minister Amit Deshmukhsaid a priority will be given to the safety of film-goers, though reopening of cinema halls will boost the economy.

