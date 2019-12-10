Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Contradicts Party MP, Gives Conditional Support To CAB In RS

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday stated that his party would not support the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the Rajya Sabha unless all questions asked by its MPs received a proper answer. Just after midnight on Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the CAB with the Sena voting in its favour. Maintaining that every citizen had a right to get an answer to his apprehensions, he opined that everything about the Bill should be clear to the people. The CM’s stance comes in stark contrast to Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant who maintained that his party would take the same position in the Upper House of Parliament. Earlier, Thackeray did not give a specific answer to Republic TV's question about his party's support to the CAB.

Read: Shiv Sena Defies Congress On CAB, Will Back Former Ally BJP Even In Rajya Sabha

Reacting to whether his party would support the CAB in Rajya Sabha, Thackeray remarked, “I won’t give. I extended support yesterday because I wanted to dispel the notion that the one who supports the Bill is a traitor and the one who opposes is a patriot. First, let everything be clear before the people. Every citizen is a citizen of the country. If he has any question in his mind, it should be answered.” He added, "I don’t care about what someone else says, what I am saying is for my party. I am gathering information from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. Until we don’t get proper responses to our questions, this is a big stance that can decide the future of the nation.”

Read: Shiv Sena Demands 'No Voting Rights To Refugees For 25 Years' Ahead Of CAB Tabling

'Not ready to accept this'

Thackeray mentioned that he had no problem taking in persecuted people from other countries. However, he alleged that no one had paid attention to the atrocities faced by the Marathi speaking people in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border region. Moreover, he observed that he did not accept the BJP’s alleged ploy of trapping people in debates unrelated to the common man’s life to deflect from the real problems in the country.

Read: BIG: Shiv Sena Defies Congress, Set To Back BJP's Citizenship Amendment Bill On Monday

The Maharashtra CM said, “Because I say that you can take persecuted people from other countries. I don’t have any objections to that. But in our country, I had called a meet about the border issue. Who are those people? BJP has got the majority there. They have won the seats in the byelection. There, the Marathi brother in Belgaum, Nippani, Karwar are oppressed, atrocities are being committed on them. Who is responsible for stopping these atrocities? In our country, there is unemployment, the prices of onion are rising- when are you going to pay attention to such issues? You will trap the country in this debate and not give the answer to questions related to the necessities of the common man. I am not ready to accept this.”

Read: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP On Hindutva, Says 'keeping Our Word Is Sena's Hindutva'