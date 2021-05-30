Maha CM Relaxes Restrictions On Essential Goods & Services; Details COVID Third Wave Plan

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the possibility of the third wave of COVID-19 will depend on the behaviour of the citizens, indirectly cautioning them to follow COVID appropriate behaviour. He said the state government is extending the restrictions for another two weeks, however, these will be district wise restrictions and containment strategy and then a call for lifting the restrictions will be taken accordingly.

Speaking of the third wave he said, "It is said that the third wave might affect children while some say that children have inherent resistance power and antibodies to fight COVID-19, but if at all a third wave comes it will be because of our behaviour only. Hence we should ensure that a situation of the third wave never comes."

"Don't be the one to invite the third wave," said the CM as he appealed to the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour despite the gradual fall in the infections.

He also spoke about the situation arising out of the increased cases of Mucormycosis. He said, nearly 3000 cases have been reported in Maharashtra for Black Fungus while adding that the Task Force is closely keeping track of Mucormycosis cases in the state.

The Maharashtra Government has issued a new order in light of the extension of restrictions in the state. In the administrative units where the positivity rate is less than or equal to 10% and the occupancy of total oxygen beds available therein is less than 40%, the following relaxations will be given:

All essential goods and services shops which are earlier open from 7 am to 11 am will now be allowed to be open from 7 am to 2 pm.

Decision regarding the opening of non-essential shops and their timings will be taken by the respective Disaster Management Authorities (DMA). However, these non-essential shops will not be allowed to remain open beyond the timings of essential shops and will remain closed on weekends.

Delivery of non-essential items along with essential items through E-Commerce will be allowed.

All Government offices, except those involved directly with Corona work, can function with 25% attendance. Respective DMA can allow more than the percentage at the request of the concerned HOD.

Speaking on the class 12 examinations, the Maharashtra CM appealed to PM Narendra Modi to chalk a Pan India strategy to ascertain the future of students of the country, instead of state-wise decisions.

"We have taken a decision for class 10 students, we are reviewing how to deal with the class 12 examinations. Centre should think about the exams. The future of students depends on these exams. I will write and speak with the PM if need be. Educational policy should be the same for 12th exams for the entire country. All states should have the same policy. One nation, one policy for education is the need of the hour. The Centre should guide us," Uddhav Thackeray said.

CM Thackeray spoke about the Centre's 'PM CARES for Children Scheme' for children orphaned due to COVID-19, and said that the state government is also planning a scheme for children who lost their parents to COVID-19. The Maharashtra CM said he would meet industrialists this week to ensure "the wheels of the economy should keep running".

"This second wave was more disastrous than expected. Many have lost their loved ones, several children have lost their parents and are orphaned. Central Government has announced the scheme for orphaned kids, but even the state government is also planning a scheme. The state government will look after the orphan kids wherever required be it their accommodation, education or other necessities," Uddhav Thackeray said.

The CM also lauded the farmers of the state for carrying out their activities despite the COVID-19 pandemic and also ensuring that the state and the country have enough food production to feed the population. He also urged them to follow appropriate COVID norms to keep themselves safe, not just for themselves but for the sake of the state as well as the country.