Maha CM Urges Political Parties To Curb Rallies; ‘Public Health Is Priority Amid COVID'

To control the spread of the COVID-19 in Maharashtra, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested all the political parties to suspend any political rallies and events in the state in view of the surging cases. The Shiv Sena Chief asserted to all the political parties to prioritise public health in the state and emphasised that other events & festivities can happen later as well.

Public health is very important, don’t hold political rallies: CM Uddhav Thackeray

CM held a COVID review meeting on Monday with top officials, where he urged all the political parties to cancel all rallies and religious events to avoid a surge in COVID cases.

"Public health is very important. Festivals can be celebrated in the future. The situation can worsen if the cases of COVID increase. One must give priority to the health of the people so that we can avoid the third wave," Maharashtra CM said, as reported by ANI.

He further stressed that there are clear instructions given to the officials to be fully prepared for any such crisis. He appealed to parties in power and opposition to be more careful and vigilant. "One must not bring again the situations to impose strict restrictions, we have the idea of the second wave of COVID... How it started," he added.

The COVID-19 review meeting was chaired by senior officials from Disaster Management Authority and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other ministers like Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Eknath Shinde, Vijay Wadetiwar. The meeting comes in as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is trying its best to control the spread of coronavirus and maintain the success achieved in combating the virus to date. After prolonged efforts and stringent COVID curbs, the state has been able to bend the COVID-19 curve.

CM Uddhav urges political parties not to protest for re-opening temples

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra CM urged the opposition parties not to protest for the reopening of temples amid the pandemic. "Do not agitate for reopening of temples, but do it against COVID-19," the CM said without naming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

COVID cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's health authority recorded 4,057 new COVID cases and 67 deaths on Sunday. The new cases increased the total number of cases to 64,86,174. The latest deaths brought the total number of COVID deaths in the state to 1,37,774.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/ Pixabay)