Maha Cong To Hold 'Asthi Kalash Rally' For 4 Farmers Killed In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

In a bid to support the farmers who lost their lives in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Maharashtra government will organise an 'Asthi Kalash rally' on Saturday, November 27, informed National Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik. Speaking about the same, he informed that the state government will support the farmers' rally. It will be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Sunday, November 28, however, no political leader will share the stage.

The NCP national spokesperson who was addressing the media on Wednesday, November 24, while informing about the same said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Saturday, will organise the 'Asthi Kalash rally' for the four farmers who lost their lives in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. "On Nov 28, we will support the farmers' rally which is to be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. However, no political person will share the stage", he added. Malik also demanded compensation for the farmers and said that one demand that should be supported by all is offering a compensation of Rs 1 crore for those farmers who sacrificed their lives during the protest.

The incident which took place on October 3 led to a violent clash between the farmers resulting in the death of 8 people including the farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Repealing Farm Laws is just a formality: Farm leaders

Ever since the Central Government announced repealing the three controversial farm laws followed by approval on the bill for withdrawing these, several farmers have been demanding for resolving the other pending demands including a guarantee on minimum support price (MSP). Speaking on the same, farm leader Rakesh Tikait has already hinted towards lifting the protest only after the laws are repealed.

However, several farm leaders calling the repealing a "mere formality" said that they will continue the ongoing agitation until all the demands are being fulfilled.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was approved and will be introduced in Lok Sabha in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

Image: PTI