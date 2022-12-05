Maha: Cop Held For Taking Rs 35,000 Bribe In Thane District

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a policeman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the Thane unit of the ACB laid a trap and arrested an assistant police inspector (API) of Mumbra police station while accepting the bribe amount, he said.

The accused policeman had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 from a man against whom the police had registered offences under sections 498A (harassment of woman), and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said.

The API had sought the bribe for not taking action against the complainant under the Dowry Act and IT Act, he said.

After negotiations, the accused settled for Rs 35,000, following which the complainant approached the ACB, the official said, adding that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.