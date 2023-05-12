Maha Deputy CM Slams MSPHC For Slow Pace Of Construction Of Houses For Police Personnel

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday lashed out at the Maharashtra State Police Housing & Welfare Corporation Ltd (MSPHC) for its tardy pace of work.

Speaking after the inauguration of 348 residential quarters for police personnel in Lakadganj area here, he said the government is aiming to construct one lakh residential quarters for police.

"Unfortunately, going by the current speed of the MSPHC, it will take three generations to meet the target,” said Fadnavis who also holds the home portfolio.

He directed Director General of Police Housing Sandip Bishnoi to identify the officials who are creating hurdles in housing projects.

He had allocated Rs 2,000 crore for police housing when he became chief minister in 2014, he recalled, and announced that the Rs 20 lakh housing loan scheme for police personnel would be restarted.

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, also present on the occasion, said a big logistics hub spread over 1,000 acres would be constructed in Nagpur.