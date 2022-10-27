Maha: Devotee Rush Expected, Saptashringi Temple To Be Be Open All Day From Oct 27 To Nov 13

The renowned Saptashringi Temple in Vani in Maharashtra's Nashik district will remain open all 24 hours of the day from October 27 to November 13 in view of the rush of devotees post Diwali, a functionary said on Thursday.

The temple is one of the 'shaktipeethas of the Adishakti', a statement issued during the day said.

"This special initiative is in place due to the rush of devotees during Diwali vacations. All facilities, including the funicular trolley, would be available during this period," the temple administration's statement added.

Shree Saptashringi Gad is situated in Kalwan tehsil at a distance of 60 kilometres from Nashik district headquarters.

The temple, at 4,659 feet above sea level, is considered the 'ardha shaktipeetha' out of the 'sadetin shaktipeethas' in Maharashtra.

