Opposing ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's claims, Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey on Saturday, filed an affidavit before Supreme Court stating that Singh had 'knocked the top court's doors with unclean hands'. In the affidavit accessed by Republic TV, Pandey claims Singh had been dishonest, malafide in his conversations with him between 15th April and 23rd April 2021. Param Bir Singh along with ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze has been chargesheeted in the Goregaon extortion case.

Maharashtra DGP files affidavit against Param Bir Singh

"In his interaction with me between 15th April and 23rd April 2021, he (Param Bir Singh) has been dishonest, malafide, and with the ulterior motive of creating a false record and narrative as more particularly elaborated hereinafter. This has clearly been done in an attempt to deflect attention from the enquiries sought to be initiated against the him," stated Pandey. He also clarified that Singh had reached out to the DGP and not vice-versa.

Pandey added, "He as conveniently not stated the purpose for him (Param Bir Singh) wanting to meet me on 15th April 2021. In fact, though tried to be explained away as a 'Call on' visit, he said that he was meeting me in my capacity as his Senior Officer and pleaded for my 'help'. I say that I did not volunteer or gratuitously offer any advice, or to intercede". Singh reportedly also was in great "tension" over his actions of having issued the letter against then Home minister Anil Deshmukh amd informed Pandey about it.

The Maharashtra government has opposed Singh's Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court stating that he was no 'whistleblower'. Singh had approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest and other reliefs, which was granted by a bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh on November 22. Further notices were issued to the Maharashtra government and CBI and the matter was posted for hearing on December 6.

Param Bir Singh extortion cases

Param Bir Singh has been named in 4 such FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extorting them and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders & officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs. 124 crore. Singh has also been accused of allegedly demanding Rs 2 crores from one Sharad Agrawal. Maharashtra govt is already probing Param Bir Singh in the Antilia bomb scare case as to how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the case went rogue under his tenure. He has also been suspended by the Maharashtra govt as DG (Home guards) after multiple investigations against him for dereliction, extortion etc