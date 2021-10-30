Maha: District official caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe from colleague in Palghar

Palghar, Oct 30 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an animal husbandry officer in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a colleague for relieving her from duty, an official said on Saturday.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Sanjit Bhaguram Dhamankar (48), said Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB Palghar) Navnath Jagtap.

The complainant is a woman, who was posted as an animal husbandry officer in Palghar and had been transferred out of the district, the official said.

The accused had allegedly demanded of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for relieving her from duty and effecting her transfer procedure, he said.

The Palghar unit of the ACB laid a trap at the office of the accused on Friday and arrested him while accepting an advance of Rs 10,000 from the bribe amount, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)