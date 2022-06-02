Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar Avers Home Delivery Of Liquor Will Be Stopped, Writes To Excise Dept

In view of declining COVID-19 cases in the country, the home delivery of liquor will soon be stopped in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has written to the Excise department and sought a stoppage to the home delivery arrangement that was initiated during the COVID lockdown period in 2020. During the lockdown, the Maharashtra government issued a notification for home delivery and only licensed liquor shops were allowed to deliver alcohol.

Home Delivery Of Liquor to Stop In Maharashtra

"As Covid-19 cases have been reduced, the state government will stop the home delivery of liquor. It was an arrangement during the lockdown", said Ajit Pawar.

In May 2020, the Maharashtra government, in a major move, has allowed the home delivery of Indian-made foreign liquor- spirits, beer, mild liquors, and wines. Even though the liquor shops were permitted to open in the third phase of the nationwide lockdown, they were closed down in many cities such as Mumbai after social distancing norms were violated. As per the order dated May 11, the government stipulated certain conditions such as compulsory usage of masks and hand sanitisers by the persons deployed for delivery of liquor.

Moreover, the sale and home delivery of liquor took place on the specified days and hours. The home delivery was allowed only if the permit holder places an order for the sale of the concerned liquor. This order was applicable until the lockdown measures are in place in the state. At the same time, the Maharashtra government clarified that this order can be modified or rescinded at any time.

COVID-19 cases In Maharashtra

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 1,081 fresh cases of Covid, the highest in the last three months, as per government released data. Earlier this week, B.A. 4 and 5 variants of COVID-19 were reported from Pune. Four patients of B.A. 4 variants and three patients of B.A. 5 variants of the Omicron sub-lineage of Coronavirus have been found. The state health department informed that the variant has been confirmed as per the latest report of the Whole Genomic Sequencing. In the month of April, these Omicron sub-lineages were found in some parts of the world including South Africa, but until now no cases had been detected in the state.

With 3,712 new coronavirus infections recorded in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,31,64,544, while the total number of active cases increased to 19,509, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. The country's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,24,641, with five latest fatalities reported from Kerala, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprised 0.05% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.84% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.67%, according to the health ministry.

(Image: AjitPawar-Facebook)