Maha Dy CM's Gems Park Announcement Rebuts MVA's Claims Of Projects Going To Gujarat

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced one of the world's largest gems and jewellery parks to be made in the state. The announcement effectively rebuts claims of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that the state's projects are being given to Gujarat.

An estimated Rs 60,000 crore investment will be put into the production of the unique park. The project is expected to create employment opportunities for around 1,00,000 people. The gems and jewellery park will be spread over 80 acres is set to be one of the most unique parks of the kind in recent times.

The Deputy CM tweeted, "A few days ago, a delegation of India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) met me with a proposal of setting up a state of the art Gems & Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai."

"Spread over more than 80 acre (25 acre in Phase 1), this will be one of the largest Gem and Jewellery parks in the World. With an estimated investment of ₹60,000 crore, this one of its kind manufacturing to retail park will be the largest facility of its kind."

"The park will generate direct and indirect employment for over 1,00,000 skilled and unskilled workers. I have directed all concerned departments to expedite the approval process for this most iconic project of this sector." Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister added.

MVA blamed Maharshtra govt for losing Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project

Earlier this year, the MVA said there was something sinister about Maharashtra losing out on the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, and blamed the Eknath Shinde government for losing the project after it was shifted to Gujarat.

However, the allegations proved without merit when Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal came out and explained that while many states were shortlisted, they decided to ink the deal with Gujarat a few months ago itself.

"Our team of internal and external professional agencies shortlisted a few states viz., Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, TN, etc to help achieve our purpose. For last 2 years, we have been engaging with each of these govts as well as central government and have received fantastic support. We decided Gujarat few months ago as they met our expectations," Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal said.