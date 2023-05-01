Maha DyCM Fadnavis Lauds Police For Killing 3 Naxals; 'Will Visit Encounter Site'

At least three naxals have been killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli in an encounter with police officials. The encounter took place at around 6 pm in Manne Rajaram of Aheri tehsil.

According to a report from ANI, the Naxals who were killed in the encounter carried a reward of Rs 38 lakh. Police officials have also recovered the bodies of Naxals, said Sandip Patil, DIG Gadchiroli.

Devendra Fadnavis to visit Naxalite encounter site with CM Shinde

Speaking to the media on the same, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis thanked Maharashtra Police for taking out the encounter and said continuously C-60 jawans and forces are showing great bravery and their actions are contributing towards the betterment of the Gadchiroli area and its people.



Fadnavis also said today he would visit the incident site with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and would stay in the south and north areas. It is important that it is established in every part of the state, he added.



