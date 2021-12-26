Maha: Farmer ends life in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 26 (PTI) A farmer allegedly committed suicide on his farm in Kamptee tehsil of Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

Suresh Sadashiv Sahare (66) consumed poison at around 3:30pm on his farm in Vadoda village and died later in the evening, an official said.

An accidental death case was registered and probe was underway to find out why he took this step, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

