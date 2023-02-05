Maha: Father-son Duo Booked For Abetting Relative's Suicide Over Land Dispute

An offence has been registered against a 60-year-old man and his son from Maharashtra's Nashik district for allegedly abetting the suicide of a relative, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged on Friday, the Kalyan Railway police registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the duo, who hail from Sinnar in Nashik district, an official said.

As per the complaint, the accused were harassing Jalandar Kashinath Kanchar, 72, over an ancestral land and threatened him, he said.

The septuagenarian allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in October, 2022, the official said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far and further probe is underway, he added.