Maha: Fire at saw mill in Nagpur; no casualties

Nagpur, Apr 7 (PTI) A fire erupted at a saw mill in Lakadganj area of Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Thursday, partially damaging 10 establishments, while no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

The blaze broke out at a saw mill on Old Bhandara Road around 8.20 am, and it spread to 10 establishments, which were partially damaged, chief fire officer of NMC Rajendra Uchake said.

At least nine fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was put out after four hours of fire-fighting, he said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, and the authorities have estimated damages to the tune of Rs 99 lakh, the official added.