Maha: Ganja Worth Rs 1.28 Lakh Seized In Latur; One Held

The police have seized 3.6 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1.28 lakh and arrested one person at a farm in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the local crime branch raided a farm in Latur tehsil on Thursday and recovered 3.6 kg of ganja stored in a sack concealed under a pile of grass, inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

The seized contraband is worth Rs1.28 lakh, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 has been registered against three persons, while a 60-year-old man was arrested during the raid, the official added.

