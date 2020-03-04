Maharashtra Govt Announces Out-of-turn Promotion For 14 Cops Who Nabbed Ajmal Kasab

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday informed that the State government has awarded an out-of-turn promotion to 14 police personnel who apprehended terrorist Ajmal Kasab in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

"14 police personnel, who nabbed terrorist Ajmal Kasab in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, have been awarded an out-of-turn promotion by the state government," said Anil Deshmukh.

Terrorist Ajmal Kasab, along with his recruit Ismail Khan, killed 72 people in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was the only attacker captured alive by Mumbai Police. He was hanged on November 21, 2012, and was buried at Yerwada Jail in Pune.

'Ajmal Kasab owned 10 fake IDs'

Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case Ujjwal Nikam on February 20, made a follow-up reveal after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria's sensational disclosures entailed in his new book. Nikam said the attackers were told to use fake identity cards to misguide the police.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "I do not know what was the plan of ISI. After 26/11 terror attacks, 10 ID cards were produced in the court in which one was of Kasab and others belonged to nine other attackers, who were killed. These were fake ID cards. It is true that the Hindu name was written on those ID cards. But Ajmal Kasab made statements in the Mumbai court that they have those fake ID cards."

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in his book 'Let Me Say It Now' has claimed that the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) succeeded in its plan, the 26/11 Mumbai attacker Kasab would have died as a Hindu named Samir Chaudhary.

26/11 Mumbai terror case

On 26 November 2008, 10 members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba infiltrated the city of Mumbai through the Arabian sea from Pakistan, and over the course of the four days that followed, 166 innocent citizens and security forces were killed while more than 300 were injured.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel fell prey to terrorism.

While the nine terrorists were killed, Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012.

