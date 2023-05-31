Maha Govt Appoints Tendulkar As 'Smile Ambassador' Of Swachh Mukh Abhiyan

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday named cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, the 'Smile Ambassador' for Maharashtra's Swachh Mukh Abhiyan, a campaign that promotes oral hygiene.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Tendulkar by the chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and the deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis. For the following five years, the batting prodigy will serve as the campaign's brand ambassador.

"Our Medical Education Department runs Swachh Mukh Abhiyan, an oral health mission. For the next five years, Sachin Tendulkar will promote oral health as its brand ambassador. When several big celebrities promote cancer-causing tobacco, Sachin never appears in any such ad. He has decided to create awareness among the youth," Deputy CM Fadnavis said while speaking to the media.

Throughout the event, Tendulkar highlighted the value of staying healthy throughout his career as well as the significance of this day for him.

"I remember when I was young, I used to play many sports. I used to play cricket too. While growing up, I understood that a disciplined life is very important in maintaining health," Tendulkar said.

"Today's day is a special day for me...I thought that this initiative is so good that I need to be attached, I should be a part of it and give my contribution to it for the health of all n that could be my successful venture or association," Tendulkar added.

The Indian Dental Association has launched a nationwide campaign called Swachh Mukh Abhiyaan to promote better oral health and hygiene and raise awareness of its significance.

The advertisement highlights five main ideas, including the importance of brushing teeth, mouthwash use, healthy eating, quitting smoking, and biannual dental visits.