Maha Govt Approves Action Plan For Wildlife Conservation

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved an action plan for protection and conservation of wildlife, which will be implemented for a period of 10 years.

During a meeting of the state wildlife board, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed that the plan be implemented thoroughly, the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

The action plan involves conservation of rare species, control on hunting and illegal trafficking of wild animals, steps to stop human-animal conflicts, health management, wildlife tourism, people's participation, awareness about wildlife conservation, among other measures.

During the meeting, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray suggested setting up of a monitoring committee to oversee implementation of the action plan.

The chief minister also asked the forest department to set up a task force, the statement said.

