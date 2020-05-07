Maharashtra Govt Tells Private Doctors To Report To Hospitals Or Face Licence Cancellation

Maharashtra government has asked as many as 25,000 private doctors across the state to mandatorily register themselves at hospitals and provide their services. Failing to do will result in their licence being cancelled. However, if a doctor is over 55 years old, he or she can avoid coming to work.

Doctors ordered to report to work

"Your expert services are required for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 patients at least for 15 days. You shall therefore convey your willingness and place of choice where you would like to render your services to Dr.Milind Kamble at the following address, under intimation to this directorate. Non-attendance of duty will be considered as a breach of MCO Code of ethics that we administered at the time of obtaining degree and action will be initiated according to provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and other acts referred above," the notice signed by Dr TP Lahane, the director of DMER said.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that 34 of Maharashtra's 36 districts were affected by COVID-19, which is concerning. The Centre also spoke to the state's Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who remarked that the state, especially Mumbai, is facing a lack of doctors.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 1459 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the outbreak of the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 773 cases with 21 deaths. The BMC has announced that existing isolation bed capacity will soon be increased from 3000 to 4750.

On Saturday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued new guidelines in the state which will be in effect from May 4 to May 17. While the majority of the guidelines, follow on the same lines of the MHA, areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been excluded from the areas where restrictions will be lifted. Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban.