Maha Govt Extends Its Health Scheme To 865 Villages In Karnataka Amid Border Disputes

The Maharashtra government has issued an order extending benefits of its healthcare scheme to 865 villages in neighbouring Karnataka, amid the ongoing border dispute between the two states.

A government resolution (GR) to this effect was issued by Maharashtra on Monday.

It said people who are already beneficiaries of the Antyodaya food scheme, priority group families (under the National Food Security Act 2013) and Annapurna ration card holders can avail of healthcare benefits under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

The order said 865 villages from 12 tehsils in Belagavi, Karvar, Kalburgi and Bidar have been included under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

The families there will get medical insurance up to Rs 1.50 lakh per year for 996 types of treatments identified by the state. It also includes 34 different types of expert consultancies as well, the GR said.

The Maharashtra government has recognised several hospitals in the state where this scheme can be availed by the people, the order said.

The border issue dates back to 1957 after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to more than 800 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of the southern state.

Karnataka, however, considers the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.