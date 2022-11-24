Last Updated:

Maha Govt Sets Up 7-member Panel For Roadmap To Publish MBBS Books In Marathi

The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to chalk out a roadmap for publishing MBBS course books in Marathi language, an official from the state medical education and research department said on Thursday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Eknath Shinde

Image: Republic World


The Maharashtra government has set up a seven-member committee to chalk out a roadmap for publishing MBBS course books in Marathi language, an official from the state medical education and research department said on Thursday. Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government recently launched books for the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

The seven-member panel formed in Maharashtra is headed by the medical education and research department's joint director Ajay Chandanwale, the official said.

“We spoke with officials in Madhya Pradesh which published the MBBS course books in Hindi. The next step is to hold the first meeting of the committee members in Maharashtra and discuss the road map for the course publication in Marathi. The meeting is likely to be held in Mumbai next week,” a senior official from the medical education and research said. 

READ | 'Shame on her': Ashoke Pandit demands an FIR against Richa Chadha for mocking Indian Army
READ | 'Condemnable': Defence experts, Veterans slam Richa Chadha for insulting Galwan heroes
READ | After Germany, Belgium minister now spotted wearing 'OneLove' armband at Qatar 2022

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT