Maha govt to promote traditional folk arts: Minister

Latur, Mar 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will promote folk arts of the state to preserve its culture and traditions, state Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh has said.

Deshmukh, who is also Latur's guardian minister, was speaking on Saturday during the inauguration of the three-day 'Lavani Festival-2022', being held here for the first time.

He said the state's traditional art forms like Lavani, Dashavatar, Khadi Gammat and Zadipatti need to be promoted to attract a wider audience.

Noting that artistes suffered a financial crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the state government had announced a package of Rs 40 crore for them.

Deshmukh said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is committed to promote the arts and artistes from the state. PTI COR GK GK

