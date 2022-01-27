Maha Govt To Review COVID Situation Before Reopening Tourist Spots: Aaditya Thackeray

Amid undulating COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, on January 26 Minister of Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray hinted at the resumption of tourist places across the state. Further, he said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will review the coronavirus trend and situation by the following week and base decision about reopening places and monuments accordingly.

Aaditya Thackeray was speaking to media persons after holding a meeting of tourism department officials in Mumbai.

"COVID-19 infection figures in Aurangabad have not yet come down much. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will review the situation next week and decide about opening the monuments and tourist places," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Maharashtra COVID-19 situation

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 35,756 coronavirus cases as against 33,914 logged a day ago. Meanwhile, COVID-19-related deaths linked to the infection remained at 79, the state health department said. Mumbai reported 1,858 fresh COVID-19 infections and 13 deaths, the local civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The city's recovery rate stood at 96% while active cases in the financial capital have climbed to 22,364.

Also, reports suggest that Mumbai's test positivity rate (TPR) plummeted to 4.3% on Wednesday against 28.9% as of January 7, 2022. Notably, no new cases of the WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern' Omicron have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The 573 new fatalities countrywide include 140 from Kerala and 79 from Maharashtra. A total of 4,91,700 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,316 from Maharashtra, 52,281 from Kerala, 38,705.

'Aiming to meet 25% of State's electricity needs via renewable resources': Aaditya Thackeray

The minister, who also holds the environment portfolio, further said that the Maharashtra government is aiming to meet 25 per cent of its electricity needs through renewable resources.

"We are planning to have a 250 MW solar energy project along the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway," he said.

About restarting the Deccan Odyssey tourism train, the minister said the tender process is underway and the fares will be at affordable prices. Thackeray also inaugurated the first phase of the Kham river revival project undertaken by the local governing body and industrial associations here.

Such projects should be emulated elsewhere too, he said.