Maha HM Dilip Walse Patil Tests Positive For COVID, Urges People In Contact To Get Tested

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time that the minister has tested positive for coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. The minister informed that he is seeking medical attention and urged people in his close contact to get tested as well.

Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday morning took to his Twitter to inform that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Through a series of tweets, the minister urged the people who came in contact with him during his tour of Nagpur and Amravati to get tested. “After experiencing mild symptoms I decided to get tested for COVID-19. I have tested positive. My condition is stable and I am following my doctor’s advice. I urge all those who came in contact with me during Nagpur & Amravati tour, & other programs, to get themselves tested,” the minister tweeted.

He once again urged the people to get tested and follow the COVID-19 safety protocols in place. “My appeal to all those who came in contact with me during the Nagpur and Amravati tours as well as on other occasions is that if they find any symptoms, they should take a corona test. Avoid crowded places as much as possible and strictly follow the corona rules,” Patil tweeted in Marathi.

Dilip Walse Patil had recently attended a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik. The minister had tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time in October 2020. The minister had then gotten fully vaccinated earlier this year. Despite being fully vaccinated, the minister has now contracted the virus yet again. Patil tested positive for the second time on Wednesday.

Raj Thackeray test COVID positive

A few days ago, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and his family had tested positive for COVID-19. The MNS leader also has visited various places like Nashik, Pune, and Thane while meeting with several leaders as the party gears up for the 2022 civic elections. Raj Thackeray had made headlines earlier this year for refusing to wear a face mask, even as the state struggled to cope with the second COVID-19 wave. The leader was moved to a hospital for medical attention.

Dilip Walse Patil meets Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharastra Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagale met with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. According to sources, the two reportedly discussed the ongoing issues relating to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Nagrale and Patil also discussed the steps to be taken if a criminal complaint is registered against NCB Zonal Director Samer Wankhede, sources said. Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik is continually launching attacks on NCB and alleged that the agency was in cahoots with BJP.

