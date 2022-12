Maha: Indian, Asian Philosophy Events To Be Held In Wardha's MGIHU

The 95th session of the Indian Philosophical Congress as well as the Asian Philosophy Conference will be organised by the Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University (MGIHU) in Wardha in Maharashtra, a top official of the facility said on Sunday.

The two events will be held from December 27 and 30 and it will be the first time the Asian Philosophy Conference will also be conducted in Hindi, said MGIHU Vice Chancellor Professor Rajnish Kumar Shukla.

"Mahatma Gandhi always laid stress on Indian languages. The theme of the Indian Philosophical Congress is 'Freedom and Responsibility', while that of the Asian Philosophy Conference is 'Philosophy for Restoration of Situation'. More than 500 persons from various universities will take part," he said.

"More than 400 research papers will be read in the conference. The history of philosophy, Vedant, religious books will be discussed during the event," he added.

