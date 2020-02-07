Maharashtra: Loco Pilot, Guard To Be Honoured For Saving Passenger's Life

A loco pilot and a guard of Indian Railways will be awarded for saving the life of a passenger who fell down from 51181 Devlali-Bhusaval train in Maharashtra. Sh AK Pandey & Sh RB Pardhe train crew members admitted the person to a hospital in Jalgaon with the help of Government Railway Police, the Central Railway said. The person is presently in a stable condition.

Taking to Twitter, Central Railway announced that the two crew members will be suitably awarded for saving the life of the passenger by moving the train about 2 km backward between Pachora-Maheji stations.

Sh AK Pandey & Sh RB Pardhe crew of 51181 Devlali-Bhusaval Passenger train saved a passenger who fell down between Pachora-Maheji stations. They saved him by backing the train for about 500m & sent him to hospital at Jalgaon with d help of GRP. Crew will be suitably awarded. pic.twitter.com/jFHXFySQpm — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) February 6, 2020

READ | Train Moves 2 Km Back To Save An Injured Passenger Who Fell From The Moving Train

About the incident

An express train at Jalgaon station in Maharashtra journeyed two kilometers backward to a station to help an injured passenger get to a hospital. The passenger had fallen from the moving train which the guard noticed and alerted the driver.

After this, the motorman moved the train back to a station where an ambulance was already called and the injured passenger was taken to a hospital. The individual is reportedly out of danger now and is receiving further treatment.

READ | Mumbai Local's Motorman Halts Train, Saves Man Who Jumped Onto Railway Track

Motorman halts train to save a man

In a similar heroic incident, a vigilant motorman saved the life of a man who jumped in front of a local train in Mumbai, on Tuesday, February 4. Reportedly, when the motorman was driving the train and was about to arrive at Borivali station, he spotted a man who jumped on the tracks. The motorman immediately applied the emergency breaks in the train and saved the man who jumped on tracks from severe injuries.

As per reports, the 45-year-old man, named Chandrakant was drunk when he tried to jump on the tracks. In the video, it can be seen that a fellow passenger standing beside Chandrakant on the platform, tried to stop him. However, he jumped on the tracks. Officials inform that Chandrakant suffered a fracture in his right hand.

READ | 9-year-old Saves Cousin's Life With Technique Learnt On YouTube

READ | Man Run Over, Killed While Trying To Save Daughter-in-law From Ambulance-borne Abductors

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Central Railway/Twitter)