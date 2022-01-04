Maha Logs 18,466 New COVID-19 Cases; 75 Omicron Infections, 20 Fatalities

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,466 fresh coronavirus positive cases, around 52 per cent or 6,303 cases more than the previous day's tally, and 20 fatalities, the state health department said.

With these additions, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,30,494 and the death toll to 1,41,573, it said.

Maharashtra recorded 75 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the count of such cases to 653 so far.

Of the 75 Omicron cases, 40 cases were reported from Mumbai, nine from Thane city, eight from Pune city, five from Panvel, three each from Kolhapur and Nagpur, two from Pimpari-Chinchwad, and one each from Bhiwandi Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Satara, Amravati and Navi Mumbai.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 12,160 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

