Maha Logs 925 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths, 945 Recoveries

Maharashtra reported 925 new coronavirus cases and 41 fatalities on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 66,22,345 and the death toll to 1,40,576, the state health department said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 997 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths.

A total of 945 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,65,893, leaving the state with 12,290 active cases, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.64 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, it said, adding that with 1,16,799 samples being examined, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 6,37,47,431.

On Friday, 12 districts and nine civic bodies in the state did not report any new COVID-19 case.

Mumbai district reported the highest 257 new infections, followed by Pune district with 96 cases. Among the state's eight circles, (each consisting of a set of districts), Mumbai circle recorded the highest 461 cases during the day, followed by 264 in the Pune region.

An official release said Nashik region reported 112 cases, Kolhapur 27, Aurangabad 24, Latur 21, Nagpur 12 and Akola region four.

It said Pune circle reported 16 fatalities, the highest among eight regions of the state, followed by Mumbai (15), Nashik (2), Latur (2), Akola (2) and Kolhapur (4), adding that Nagpur and Aurangabad regions did not report any fresh death.

Of the 12,290 active cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai district has the highest at 3,665. At 11,34,246, Pune district reported the highest number of recoveries, it added.

