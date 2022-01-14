Maha logs marginal dip in COVID-19 cases at 46,406; 36 die, active tally tops 2.5 lakh

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 46,406 new coronavirus cases, 317 less than a day before, taking the overall tally to 70,81,067, while 36 more patients died due to the infection, the health department said.

No new case of the highly contagious Omicron varaint was reported in the state, keeping its tally unchanged at 1,367, it said.

With the fresh additions, the overall tally of those infected with coronavirus rose to 70,81,067, while the death toll jumped to 1,41,737.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 46,723 cases and 32 fatalities.

Also, 34,658 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recovered cases to 66,83,769, the department said.

The state now has 2,51,828 active cases, while its coronavirus recovery rate stands at 94.39 per cent.

Currently, 17,95,631 people are in home quarantine and another 9,124 in institutional quarantine, it added.

The department said 2,16,970 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 7,13,59,539.

Of the eight administrative circles, the Mumbai circle recorded 26,537 cases, Pune (10,865), Nagpur (2,805), Kolhapur (1,185), Latur (965), Akola (608) and Aurangabad (655).

The Pune circle recorded 22 fatalities, followed by Mumbai (11) and Nashik (two) and Nagpur (one).

Akola, Latur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur regions did not report any fresh fatality.

An administrative circle consists of a set of districts.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who participated in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, said the state has sought additional stocks of Covaxin for providing precautionary or booster dose to co-morbid people aged above 60, health and frontline workers.

He said the state has sought 40 lakh doses of Covaxin. The minister said Maharashtra has also sought 50 lakh doses of Covishield for administering the precautionary dose.

As per the Centre's guidelines, the home-grown vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech is the only one which is to be administered to teenagers in the 15 to 18 age group.

Tope said feedback from district authorities was that there was a shortage of Covaxin for the booster dose.

However, Union Health ministry sources said there is availability of 32,48,205 Covaxin doses in Maharashtra as on Thursday, which can last for 11 days with an average daily consumption of 3.01 lakh jabs.

Similarly, as on January 13, the state has an available balance of 1,34,02,420 Covishield doses, which will take an average 33.91 days to exhaust, the sources added.

In a related development, the Maharashtra health department expressed concern over the non-reporting of coronavirus positive cases diagnosed using self-testing kits by people and has written to the district and civic officials to monitor the sale of such kits and ensure that patients report about their infection to authorities.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 70,81,067; new cases 46,406; death toll 1,41,737; active cases 2,51,828; total tests 7,13,59,539. PTI PR NP RSY RSY

