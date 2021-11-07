Maha: Major Fire At Plastic Goods Factory, Nobody Injured

A major fire broke out in a factory that manufactures plastic chairs and other such products in Murbad MIDC area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday night, an official said.

Nobody was reported injured in the blaze that erupted around 9 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

Three fire engines are engaged in the firefighting operation, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

