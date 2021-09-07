Maha: Man held for stealing auto-rickshaws in Thane; 7 vehicles seized

Thane, Sep 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stealing auto-rickshaws and seized seven vehicles from his possession here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Following several complaints of auto-rickshaw thefts in Thane, the police launched a probe into it and nabbed the accused, identified as Ajay Awhad, from Kalwa area here on Sunday.

The police seized seven vehicles collectively worth over Rs 8 lakh from him, the official from Kalwa police station said.

The accused allegedly used to steal parked auto-rickshaws "just for fun", the official said, adding that the man would drive the vehicles and later abandon them after the fuel got exhausted.

Out of the seven vehicles seized from the accused, five were stolen from Kalwa and two from Rabale in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, he said. PTI COR GK GK

