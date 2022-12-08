Maha: Man Kills Elderly Mother With Baseball Bat, Dumps Her Body; Held Along With His Servant

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man along with his servant for killing his 74-year-old mother by hitting her head with a baseball bat multiple times over a property dispute before dumping her body into the river in neighbouring Raigad district, an official said.

The 43-year-old man and his servant, 25, were arrested by the Juhu police for the murder of Veena Kapoor.

"On Tuesday night, the security supervisor of Kalpataru Society approached the Juhu police, saying that the woman had gone missing. Based on the complaint, the police launched a probe. The location of her mobile was found near her building while that of her son was in Panvel," he said.

The next day, her son and his servant were brought to the police station.

"During the interrogation, he revealed that he killed his mother in a fit of rage after hitting baseball bat multiple times on her head. He told them that there was a property dispute was going on among them due to which he committed the crime and dumped her body into a river near Matheran in Raigad district," the official said.

The elder son of the woman resided in the US, police said. "A case has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (Murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidences of offence), and further investigation is underway," the official added. PTI ZA NP NP

