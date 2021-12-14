Maha: Man Kills Son-in-law Over Family Dispute, Hangs Self

A 45-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at a lodge in Latur city in Maharashtra after allegedly beating his son-in-law to death with an iron rod over a family dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased duo is identified as Shivaji Shinde and his son-in-law Umesh Deshmukh.

Police said the daughter of Shinde's cousin brother was married to Deshmukh, who allegedly used to harass her.

Shinde and Deshmukh had a heated argument on Monday night at the lodge, located at Renapur Naka on Ambajogai Road, where they were staying.

"In a fit of rage, Shinde attacked Umesh Deshmukh with an iron rod and after realising that the latter had died, he committed suicide by hanging himself at the third floor of the lodge," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jitendra Jagdale.

A case is being registered, police said.

Shinde was a resident of Ambulga village in Nilanga tehsil. Deshmukh hailed from Katpur village near Latur.

