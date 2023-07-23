Maha: Man Morphs Image Of Textile Merchant's Wife To Extort Money, Held

Mumbai Police arrested 31-year-old Abdul Rahman Mandal from the Petro Pol check post located at the India-Bangladesh Border for allegedly morphing an image of a Mumbai-based textile merchant's wife and demanding money. The case was initially registered at Lt. Marg Police Station in Mumbai on May 12. Following which, the investigation started, and on July 16, a team of Mumbai police led by API Prakash Patil reached the Petro Pol check post located in the 24 Pargana district of West Bengal and arrested the accused.

According to a senior Mumbai Police official, "The accused had called the Textile Merchant in the month of May, morphed the image of his wife, and demanded Rs. 23000 from him. He threatened him that if the money was not sent, he would circulate the images. The call was received from a Bangladeshi mobile number. It appeared that the accused had used the VPN and called the victim. He had also sent a UPI ID, through which he was demanding money be sent. Mumbai Police tracked the UPI ID, the mobile and email IDs linked to the UPI, which were not active. As soon as the accused switched the mobile on, police officials were able to track the location, following which a team of Officials was sent to the Petro Pol check post, where the location was traced. On July 16, the accused was arrested. He was produced in a Mumbai court and is in police custody until July 26."

The official added, "We are examining the bank account details of the accused to see how many victims are trapped in this matter. The accused is not a learned or seasoned Cybercriminal, but he had some tricks of the trade through which he had committed this crime."

He further said, "The Accused had gotten the details of the victim through social media, and he used the images from the Facebook account and morphed the image of the wife of a textile merchant and later tried extorting money. He had circulated those images to a few of the victim's relatives."

An FIR was registered at Lt marg Police station under 385 , 354 (d) of IPC and Section 66 (c) of IT act.