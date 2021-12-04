Maha: Man strangles wife to death in Palghar; held

Palghar, Dec 4 (PTI) A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death over suspicion that she was having an affair, in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Friday apprehended Ramesh Mahato from Gujarat's Surat city, senior inspector Kailas Barve said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly strangled his wife Neelamdevi (27) to death using a mobile phone charger on November 29 and fled the house.

The Tulinj police sent the body for post-mortem and registered an offense under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, the official said.

The accused frequently quarrelled with his wife suspecting her character, he said.

During the probe, the police received an input about the accused's whereabouts in Gujarat, following which he was nabbed, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

