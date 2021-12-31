Maha minister Yashomati Thakur tests positive for COVID-19

Amravati, Dec 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur on Friday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and was taking treatment as per doctors' advice.

Taking to Twitter, the state minister for women and child welfare announced of her infection and urged people who came in contact with her to get tested.

Thakur, who is also the guardian minister of Amravati, said she was asymptomatic and was undergoing treatment as per doctors' advice.

She also appealed to people to observe COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, as the number of COVID-19 cases was on rise. PTI COR ARU ARU

