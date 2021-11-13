Maha: Nashik logs 50 new COVID-19 cases; one fatality

Nashik, Nov 13 (PTI) As many as 50 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while one died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections has risen to 4,11,527 and the toll stands at 8,691, the official said.

At least 78 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,02,408, he said.

A total of 27,89,477 swabs have been tested till date, of which 3,960 were tested on Saturday. PTI COR ARU ARU

