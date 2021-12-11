Maha: Nashik logs 52 new COVID-19 cases; 67 recoveries

Nashik, Dec 11 (PTI) With the addition of 52 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,12,849 on Saturday, an official said.

As many as 67 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,03,804 and toll to 8,736, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,32,323 were from Nashik city, 1,57,894 from other parts of the district, 12,695 from Malegaon and 6,021 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 29,32,333 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 7,178 were tested on Saturday. PTI COR ARU ARU

