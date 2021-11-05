Maha: Nashik records 119 new COVID-19 cases; 102 recoveries

Nashik, Nov 5 (PTI) At least 119 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra's Nashik district over the last two days, taking the tally of infections in the region to 4,11,167, an official said on Friday.

Of the fresh infections, 90 were detected on Thursday and 29 on Friday, the official said.

As many as 102 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection, raising the count of recoveries to 4,01,789 and toll to 8,684, he said.

Of the total number of cases, 2,31,419 were from Nashik city, 1,57,191 from other parts of the district, 12,680 from Malegaon and 5,961 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 27,57,300 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 7,068 were tested on Friday, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

