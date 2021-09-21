Maha: Nashik records 63 new COVID-19 cases; two more casualties

Nashik, Sep 21 (PTI) With the addition of 63 fresh cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik rose to 4,07,576 on Tuesday, an official from the health department said.

At least 88 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,98,000 and the toll to 8,615, the official said.

Of the total number of fatalities, 357 were reported from Malegaon, 3,977 from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, 4,155 from other parts of the district, and 126 were of patients from other districts who were undergoing treatment here, it was stated.

As many as 25,43,873 swab samples have been tested till date, of which 3,936 were tested during the day, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

