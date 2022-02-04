Maha: Nashik records 825 COVID-19 cases; five more deaths

Nashik, Feb 4 (PTI) At least 825 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while five died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, an official said.

With this, the tally of infections in the district has risen to 4,71,057 and the toll reached 8,836, he said.

As many as 2,672 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,55,382, leaving the district with 6,839 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,70,786 were from Nashik city, 1,74,399 from other parts of the district, 13,829 from Malegaon and 8,127 from outside the district, it was stated. PTI COR ARU ARU

