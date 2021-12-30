Maha: Nashik records first Omicron case; 82 fresh infections

Nashik, Dec 30 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday recorded 82 fresh cases of COVID-19, and detected the district's first Omicron case, an official said.

With this, the district's COVID-19 tally has risen to 4,13,845, which includes 8,755 deaths, the official said.

“During the genome sequencing of samples given as part of random testing, the first case of Omicron in Nashik city was detected. The patient is asymptomatic," district collector Suraj Mandhare said.

The collector urged citizens not to panic, but follow all COVID-19 guidelines and get vaccinated at the earliest.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,32,918 were from Nashik city, 1,58,237 from other parts of the district, 12,711 from Malegaon and 6,063 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

At least 50 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,04,603, the official said.

As many as 30,19,536 swabs have been tested till date, of which 3,529 were tested on Thursday, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)