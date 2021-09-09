Maha: Nashik sees 110 COVID-19 cases; 138 recoveries

Nashik, Sep 9 (PTI) As many as 110 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, raising the tally of infections in the region to 4,06,397, an official said.

At least 138 persons were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, he said.

With this, the count of recoveries in the district rose to 3,96,897 and the toll reached 8,601, he said.

A total of 24,94,172 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,520 were tested on Thursday, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

