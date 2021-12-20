Maha: One MSRTC union withdraws from strike

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) One of the unions in stir-hit Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation on Monday said it was withdrawing from the staffers' strike after receiving a written assurance on demands from state transport minister Anil Parab.

Maharashtra Rajya Kanishtha Vetanshreni ST Kamgar Sanghatana president Ajaykumar Gujar, who announced that his union was withdrawing from the strike, also appealed to all staffers to resume duty by Tuesday.

He said the fight to get the undertaking to merge with the state government will continue, adding that he had a detailed discussion on the issue with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 17.

Gujar said his union will accept the court's verdict on the demand for merger.

However, several employees, who have been protesting in Azad Maidan, on Monday evening said the strike will continue till the merger demand is accepted.

Staffers have been on strike since October 28, with the stir intensifying on November 9 after bus operations at all the 250 depots of the undertaking got affected. PTI KK BNM BNM BNM

