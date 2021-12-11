Maha: Over 1,300 Passengers Arrive In Raigad From Abroad Amid Omicron Threat

At least 1,349 people have travelled from foreign countries to Maharashtra's Raigad in the last eight days, and the district health department is keeping a watch on them in light of the emergence of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.

While the COVID-19 test reports of these travellers have come out negative, they have been advised to remain under home quarantine, district health officer Dr Sudhakar More said.

Of the 1,349 travellers, 594 arrived in Panvel, 150 in Mangaon, 116 in Panvel rural, 105 in Mahad, 83 in Shrivardhan, 170 in Mhasala, 28 in Alibaug, among other parts of the district, he said.

The airport authority has been regularly sharing the details of passengers with the local administration for monitoring purposes, the official added.

